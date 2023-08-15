77th Independence Day celebrated with gaiety in districts

August 15, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ERODE

Hoisting the national flag by District Collectors, honouring of freedom fighters and their descendents, presenting commendation certificates to government employees and colourful cultural display by school students marked the 77th Independence Day celebrations in Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts on Tuesday.

In Erode, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara hoisted the Tricolour at Armed Reserve ground and accepted the guard of honour from the police personnel. He distributed welfare assistance to 73 beneficiaries and awarded commendation certificates to 365 government staff and police personnel for their contributions. Former Chief Justice of India and former Governor of Kerala Justice P. Sadasivam hoisted the flag at his residence at Kadappanallur in Ammapettai block.

Salem

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegam hoisted the national flag at the Mahatma Gandhi sports stadium and inspected the ceremonial guard of honour. He awarded meritorious service certificates to 305 government staff, including 94 police personnel, and distributed welfare assistance to 47 beneficiaries. In Salem Corporation, Mayor A. Ramachandran hoisted the national flag and paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi.

Namakkal

In Namakkal, Collector S. Uma hoisted the national flag at the District Sports Ground on the Collectorate premises and received the guard of honour from police personnel, home guards, scouts and NCC cadre. She distributed welfare assistance to beneficiaries and awarded service certificates to 35 police personnel and 180 government officers and staff. Gram Sabhas were also held across the districts.

The day was celebrated in schools, colleges and commercial establishments across the districts.

Krishnagiri

In Krishnagiri, Collector K.M. Sarayu hoisted the Tricolor and accepted the guard of honour in the presence of the Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur at the district stadium complex. The event witnessed disbursement of welfare benefits to the tune of ₹1.37 crore to over 23 beneficiaries under various schemes, and 32 police personnel and 273 government staff received certificates of service excellence from the Collector.

Over 970 students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School, St.Annal Girls Higher Secondary School; Bharat Matriculation Higher Secondary School; Trinity Matriculation Higher Secondary School, and T.K.Samy Matriculation Higher Secondary School presented cultural performances.

At the integrated court complex, Principal District Judge R. Vasanthi hoisted the Tricolour.

Dharmapuri

Collector K. Shanthi hoisted the national flag at the sports complex. Earlier, the Collector accepted the guard of honour and flag salute by various police contingents, home guard, National Social Service, National Cadet Corps and school teams, in the presence of the Superintendent of Police Stephen Jesupatham.

The day also witnessed various cultural performances by school students in the district. Welfare assistance to the tune of ₹94.68 lakh were issued to 29 beneficiaries.

