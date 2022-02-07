778 candidates in fray in Coimbatore city

There are 778 candidates in the fray contesting in 100 wards in Coimbatore city.

A note from the Coimbatore Corporation said that on Monday – the day the State Election Commission had earmarked for withdrawal of nomination – 264 candidates had withdrawn their candidature. And, on Saturday, the Corporation officials had rejected 88 nominations. This left 778 candidates in the fray.

On the last day of filing of nomination, 1,130 persons had filed nominations.The 100-ward Corporation along with other urban local bodies goes to polls on February 19. For the 198 wards going to polls in seven municipalities, 206 persons withdrew their nominations on Monday, taking the number of candidates in fray to 861. The returning officers or assistant returning officers in those municipalities had earlier rejected 30 nominations.

As for the election in town panchayats, 582 candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving 1,727 candidates in the fray.