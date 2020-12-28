770 kg waste collected during Salem Plogging

About 400 volunteers, including senior police officials, participated in Salem Plogging on arterial roads in the city and collected 770 kg waste, including plastics, here on Sunday.

Plogging involves jogging and picking up litter along the way and disposing it safely. To keep the city clean and create awareness among the residents, the Corporation is organising plogging on weekends in which officials, volunteers, members of residential welfare associations, NGOs and others are participating.

On Sunday, plogging was conducted on Kombai Patti Road, Yercaud Main Road, Pachiyamman Theatre Road, ATC Nagar in Hasthampatti zone in which City Police Commissioner T. Senthil Kumar, Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran and other officials participated. Police personnel, youngsters and members from Rotary Associations among others, all numbering around 400, picked up 770 kg plastic materials and non-biodegradable waste from the roads.

Officials said that on Saturday, plogging was held at R.T. Pal Street, Saminathapuram, Kuranguchavadi Main Road, Steel Plant Road, Abirami Garden, Bharathi Nagar, Advaitha Ashram Road, Cherry Road, Vidhya Road, Cuddalore Main Road, Veeranam Main Road, Govindammal Nagar, Puthur Itteri Road and Annathanapatti Main Road in which 450 persons participated and removed 860 kg plastics and other non-biodegradable wastes. Officials said that participants were provided with utility kits containing waste collection bags and hand gloves.