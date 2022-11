Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Coimbatore, seized 7.7 kg of gold from 20 passengers who arrived at the Coimbatore International Airport on November 9 by Scoot Airlines from Singapore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on specific intelligence, the officials intercepted 20 passengers who had concealed gold in person and baggage. The value of the gold seized is ₹4.11 crore and investigation is under progress.