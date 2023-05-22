77 brick manufacturers pay entire penalty fixed by Geology and Mining Dept.: Collector’s report

May 22, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 77 brick kiln/chamber owners at the Thadagam Valley in Coimbatore district have paid the total penalty imposed by the Commissioner of Geology and Mining in December last year for operating without prior permission, said a recent report submitted by the District Collector before the Southern Zone of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The Commissioner of Geology and Mining had imposed a total fine of ₹ 13.10 crore on 164 brick kilns/chambers.

The report submitted by Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said that 77 owners paid a total of ₹6.30 crore to the Geology and Mining Department. While 61 owners paid a partial sum, ₹1.82 crore out of ₹5.53 crore, 26 owners did not make any payment out of the total fine of ₹1.27 crore that was imposed on them, said the report. As per the report, the NGT in an order dated March 10 directed to ensure that the brick kiln owners are permitted to remove the baked bricks alone, as per the number indicated in the report of the Commissioner, after complying with certain conditions including the full payment of penalty. The NGT order said that baked bricks will be permitted to be removed only on furnishing the bank guarantee in favour of the Commissioner, equal to an amount indicated in the report of the Commissioner. It directed the Collector to ensure that except the baked bricks, nothing else should be allowed to be removed by the brick kiln owners. As per the Collector’s report to the NGT, out of the 77 birck kiln owners who made complete payment of the entire penalty, only 48 brick chamber owners submitted bank guarantee for removal of the baked bricks which amounts to a sum of ₹ 8,32,80,000. The orders for the removal of the baked bricks were passed through the District Collector’s proceedings from March 27 to April 12 have listed some conditions. As per the conditions, brick kiln owners have been directed to furnish the details of the number of baked bricks transported every day before the village administrative officers. The baked bricks should be transported without causing any hindrance to the public/animals and transportation should be done between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. They should not transport minerals or materials other than the baked bricks from units.