Coimbatore

76.21 % turnout in first phase of local body election in Erode district

more-in

Erode district registered 76.21% polling in the first phase of the election for various posts in seven panchayat unions on Friday.

A press release issued here on Saturday said that out of the total 3,87,380 eligible voters, including 1,88,317 men, 1,99,030 women and 33 transgenders, a total of 2,92,512 excised their franchise, including 1,45,502 men, 1,49,704 women and six transgenders respectively.

A total of 77.26% of male electors, 75.22% of female electors and 18.18% of transgenders cast their votes.

Block-wise polling

The polling in each block was: Erode - 68.73% (number of electors 33,749, those who voted 23,195), Gobichettipalayam 80.40% (80,698 electors, 64,882 voted), Kodumudi – 77.13% (27,195 electors, 20,975 voted), Modakurichi – 73.32% (97,979 electors, 71,835 voted), Nambiyur – 82.31% (56,878 electors, 46,819 voted), Talavadi – 70.90% (48,908 electors, 34,675 voted) and Thookanaickenpalayam - 78.22% (41,973 electors, 32,831 voted).

While Nambiyur block recorded the highest polling percentage of 82.31, Erode block recorded the lowest of 68.73 among all the seven panchayat unions.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2019 11:42:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/7621-turnout-in-first-phase-of-local-body-election-in-erode-district/article30422013.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY