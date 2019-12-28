76.21 % turnout in first phase of local body election in Erode district

Erode district registered 76.21% polling in the first phase of the election for various posts in seven panchayat unions on Friday.

A press release issued here on Saturday said that out of the total 3,87,380 eligible voters, including 1,88,317 men, 1,99,030 women and 33 transgenders, a total of 2,92,512 excised their franchise, including 1,45,502 men, 1,49,704 women and six transgenders respectively.

A total of 77.26% of male electors, 75.22% of female electors and 18.18% of transgenders cast their votes.

Block-wise polling

The polling in each block was: Erode - 68.73% (number of electors 33,749, those who voted 23,195), Gobichettipalayam 80.40% (80,698 electors, 64,882 voted), Kodumudi – 77.13% (27,195 electors, 20,975 voted), Modakurichi – 73.32% (97,979 electors, 71,835 voted), Nambiyur – 82.31% (56,878 electors, 46,819 voted), Talavadi – 70.90% (48,908 electors, 34,675 voted) and Thookanaickenpalayam - 78.22% (41,973 electors, 32,831 voted).

While Nambiyur block recorded the highest polling percentage of 82.31, Erode block recorded the lowest of 68.73 among all the seven panchayat unions.