76-year-old man gets 22 years RI for sexual assault on minor girl in Coimbatore

June 13, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Tuesday sentenced a 76-year-old man to undergo 22 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2020. Special court judge G. Kulasekaran convicted C. Kanagaraj, who hails from a residential area near Ramanathapuram in the city, for the sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl in his grocery store. The incident happened on August 17, 2020, when the girl went to the grocery store run by Kanagaraj to buy buttermilk, with the knowledge of her mother. The girl returned home in tears and told her mother that the elderly man had sexually assaulted her. Kanagaraj had also threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone. The girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore east, and Kanagaraj was arrested for offences under Section 506 (2) (criminal intimidation - if threat be to cause death or grievous hurt, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 5 (m) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court pronounced the judgment on Tuesday and awarded 20 years of RI and ₹10,000 fine for the sexual assault and 2 years of RI and ₹ 10,000 for threatening the victim. The court also ordered that a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh be paid to the survivor girl by the State government.