76 students ‘fall sick’ after taking deworming tablets in Salem

Staff Reporter Salem
September 09, 2022 19:48 IST

Seventy-six students ‘fell ill’ after taking deworming tablets at the Attur Government Higher Secondary School on Friday.

On Friday, tablets were distributed to the students to mark the National Deworming Day. In a few hours, some students complained of giddiness and were rushed to the Attur Government Hospital through 108 ambulances. After treatment, they were sent with their parents. Doctors’ teams also rushed to the school and checked all the students.

District Deputy Director for Health Services Dr. Jemini claimed after taking the medicine, one student felt giddiness, and on seeing her, her friends also complained the same. As this news spread and ambulances came to the school, the students panicked, and some more said they were also not feeling well, he claimed.

On Friday, 3.25 lakh students received deworming tablets in the district. Every six months, students receive deworming tablets. “This is purely due to panic, and there are no other issues. After the check-up, all the students went home,” Dr. Jemini added.

