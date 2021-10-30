76 new cases in Erode district

Erode

30 October 2021 23:11 IST

Erode district on Saturday reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,04,235. While 97 persons were discharged, 809 continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 59 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 99,831. While 64 persons were discharged, 595 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 1,684.

Namakkal district reported 44 cases taking the tally to 52,202. While 53 persons were discharged, 502 continue to be under treatment.