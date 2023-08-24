August 24, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police arrested 76 persons who attempted to show black flags to Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi during his visit to Coimbatore on Thursday.

Mr. Ravi reached Coimbatore on Thursday morning to take part in the 38th convocation day in Bharathiar University. The Governor’s convoy was scheduled to pass via Lawley Road junction to the university. Leaders and members of Dravidian organisations planned to show black flags to Mr. Ravi at Lawley Road junction around 8.30 a.m.

As the protestors led by K. Ramakrishnan, general secretary of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), arrived at the location, the police prevented them from staging the protest. A banner held by them read that the Governor who did not respect the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the sentiments of Tamil Nadu people should go back. The police detained and removed 39 persons including two women from the spot.

Around the same time, members of the Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam, led by Tiruppur S. Duraisamy, attempted to stage a black flag protest at R.S. Puram. The police detained and removed 37 persons.

All the detained protestors were kept in two auditoriums till evening.