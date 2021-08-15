75th Independence Day celebrated under COVID-19 curbs

Certificate of appreciation given to frontline workers engaged in fight against COVID-19

District Collector H. Krishnanunni unfurled the national flag during the 75th Independence Day celebration at VOC Park Sports Ground here on Sunday.

Since COVID-19 restrictions were in place, the public were not allowed to participate in the celebration which was held without cultural programmes. The Collector in the presence of Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan and District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan accepted the guard of honour from police personnel and also handed over commendation certificates to 256 government officers and staff who worked efficiently during the lockdown. Also, certificates were distributed to NGOs who contributed to control the spread during the pandemic. Mr. Krishnanunni also honoured 25 freedom fighters, 80 Mozhipor Thiagis and four other police personnel.

Kurinji N. Sivakumar, chairman, Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable TV Corporation, Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam, Assistant Collector (Training) Agem J. Singh, Revenue Divisional Officers P. Premalatha (Erode) Palanidevi (Gobichettipalayam) and other officials were present.

Likewise, Independence Day was celebrated at educational institutions across the district, including Kongu Engineering College, Perundurai, Erode Sengunthar Engineering College,

Sree Amman Arts and Science College and Sri Vasavi College (Self-Finance Wing).

Salem

In Salem, District Collector S. Karmegham placed wreaths and paid tributes to martyred soldiers from Salem district at the war memorial. Mr. Karmegham unfurled the national flag at the Mahatma Gandhi stadium in presence of Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav. He later received guard of honour.

Mr. Karmegham presented certificates of appreciation to 117 frontline workers appreciating their works during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also presented certificate of appreciation to 188 staff from various other departments and persons who donated towards COVID-19 relief funds here.

A cheque for ₹10 lakh from Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund was given to family of Vijayakumar, a photojournalist who succumbed to COVID-19 disease. Cash relief of ₹5 lakh each was handed over to kin of eight children who lost their parents in COVID-19 pandemic. Government officials visited residences of freedom fighters and honoured them on the day. Salem City Police Commissioner Najmul Hoda, C.Mageshwari, DIG-Salem Range and other senior officials took part in the event.

Namakkal

In Namakkal, District Collector Shreya P.Singh hoisted the national flag and received the guard of honour from police personnel. The

Ms.Singh presented certificates of appreciation to 28 police personnel, 173 staff from various government departments, 212 frontline workers as part of the event here. To honour freedom fighters, Ms. Singh visited the residence of a freedom fighter at Ernapuram. Revenue department officials visited the residences of freedom fighters in their respective areas and honoured them.

Ms. Singh along with Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur distributed food packets to the public as part of jamabandhi at Anajaneyar Temple.

Dharmapuri

In Dharmapuri, District Collector S. Divyadarshini unfurled the national flag and received the guard of honour.

Ms .Divyadarshini presented certificates of appreciation to 137 persons including 15 police personnel, 51 persons from health and family welfare department. The Collector also presented awards to three primary health centres as part of the event.

The District Collector distributed benefits to the tune of ₹52.53 lakh to 30 beneficiaries during the celebrations. Cultural events were held as part of the celebrations.

Ms. Divyadarshini planted the 75,000th sapling as part of the celebrations at Erpayanahalli Panchayat. As part of celebrations, the DRDA has targeted to plant 75,000 saplings in the district.

Krishnagiri

In Krishnagiri, District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy hoisted the national flag and

presented certificate of appreciation to 210 persons from various departments. Mr. Reddy visited the residence of a freedom fighter at Malayandahalli and honoured surviving wife of the freedom fighter. Revenue department officials visited residence of freedom fighters in their respective areas and honoured them.