ADVERTISEMENT

7,576 people screened in fever camps in Coimbatore district

March 10, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 7,576 persons were screened in the special fever camps held in the district on Friday. According to the district administration, a total of 184 cases of fever and influenza-like illness (ILI) were detected in the 107 special camps held in the district. The district administration said that only two persons were referred to higher level hospitals. A senior official from the Health Department said that the fever of the two persons had to be evaluated. Meanwhile, sources said that private hospitals were handling high numbers of fever cases for the past several days. The Health Department was collecting data of fever and ILI cases from private hospitals and clinics. The Health Department has urged the public to follow precautionary measures followed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore / health

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US