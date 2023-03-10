HamberMenu
7,576 people screened in fever camps in Coimbatore district

March 10, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 7,576 persons were screened in the special fever camps held in the district on Friday. According to the district administration, a total of 184 cases of fever and influenza-like illness (ILI) were detected in the 107 special camps held in the district. The district administration said that only two persons were referred to higher level hospitals. A senior official from the Health Department said that the fever of the two persons had to be evaluated. Meanwhile, sources said that private hospitals were handling high numbers of fever cases for the past several days. The Health Department was collecting data of fever and ILI cases from private hospitals and clinics. The Health Department has urged the public to follow precautionary measures followed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

