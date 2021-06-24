756 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in Coimbatore

24 June 2021 23:46 IST

A total of 756 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The district had 7,248 active cases of the disease and 1,151 persons recovered.

The Health Department said that 12 more persons from the district died of COVID-19. The death toll of the district stood at 1,968 on Thursday.

Tiruppur district reported 386 new cases, taking the overall tally to 80,426.

The Health Department reported three new deaths, taking the district’s toll to 723. The active cases were 2,247 and 538 patients were reported to have recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday in the district.

Erode district reported 641 new cases, taking the tally to 86,514. While 994 persons were discharged, 4,965 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the death toll to 565.

As many as 419 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Thursday. As per bulletin, seven deaths were reported in Salem, including two women patients.

According to health officials, 314 cases were indigenous and 71 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. 105 patients have returned from other places like Namakkal, Erode, Chennai, Vellore and other places.

In Namakkal, 257 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Six deaths were reported in the district.

Krishnagiri recorded 146 new cases and two deaths. A total of 213 patients were discharged.

Dharmapuri recorded 107 new cases and three deaths.

In the Nilgiris, 138 persons tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 27,726. The number of deaths in the district increased from 155 to 156.

Vaccination camps

The Tiruppur district administration has announced that vaccination camps will resume on Friday. The camps will be held at around 70 schools in the 13 panchayat unions and at 34 schools in corporation limits. The vaccination will continue only in the corporation limits on Saturday, according to the officials.