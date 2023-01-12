ADVERTISEMENT

755 teachers trained for ‘Uyir Kutty Cops’ initiative in Coimbatore

January 12, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The valedictory of ‘Uyir Kutty Cops Road Safety Curriculum’ orientation workshop for school teachers was held recently at Avila Convent Matriculation Higher Secondary School here.

The initiative was organised on January 7 by the district administration and UYIR, an NGO, to raise awareness on road safety among school children. At the workshop, 755 teachers from 531 schools - government, aided, Corporation, matriculation and CBSE schools in the district took part, to teach 1.5 lakh students of Class III-VIII.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, UYIR Managing Trustee S. Rajasekaran and other education officials were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US