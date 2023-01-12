755 teachers trained for ‘Uyir Kutty Cops’ initiative in Coimbatore

January 12, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The valedictory of ‘Uyir Kutty Cops Road Safety Curriculum’ orientation workshop for school teachers was held recently at Avila Convent Matriculation Higher Secondary School here.

The initiative was organised on January 7 by the district administration and UYIR, an NGO, to raise awareness on road safety among school children. At the workshop, 755 teachers from 531 schools - government, aided, Corporation, matriculation and CBSE schools in the district took part, to teach 1.5 lakh students of Class III-VIII.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran, City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, District Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan, UYIR Managing Trustee S. Rajasekaran and other education officials were present.