75-year-old man in Coimbatore gets 20-year jail term in POCSO case

Published - July 27, 2024 10:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for hearing POCSO cases in Coimbatore sentenced Alphonse (75) of Karupaannan Kovil Street in Ramanathapuram Police Station limits to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The accused had sexually assaulted the minor girl, a friend of his granddaughter, on multiple occasions, holding out a threat that he would murder her parents if she spoke out.

The incident was reported to the police by the girl’s mother during February 2020. The Judge of the POCSO Special Court G. Kulasekaran also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the accused.


