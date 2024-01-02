GIFT a SubscriptionGift
75-year-old man dies of COVID-19 in Coimbatore

January 02, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 74-year-old man from Coimbatore died of COVID-19 in a private hospital in the city on Monday. According to the Health Department, the deceased was suffering from interstitial lung disease and he was on continuous oxygen support. He also suffered from coronary artery disease, diabetes and hypertension.

The man was admitted to a private hospital in the city on December 27 with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty for six days. Despite the treatment given to the patient, he died due to COVID-19 pneumonia and respiratory failure on Monday, said the Department.

Coimbatore district reported one new case of the disease and it had 10 active cases on Tuesday. The test positivity rate of the district stood at 2.2%.

