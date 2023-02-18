HamberMenu
7.5 tonnes of PDS rice seized from poultry farm in Salem

February 18, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The seized PDS rice at a poultry farm at Arasanatham near Attur in Salem on Saturday.

The flying squad officials seized 7.5 tonnes of ration rice from a poultry farm on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off that ration rice was crushed and provided to chickens in a poultry farm along with fodder, a flying squad from the District Supply Office led by Tahsildar N.S. Rajeshkumar raided a poultry farm at Arasanatham near Attur. During the raid, the officials found that ration rice in 133 gunny bags weighing 7.5 tonnes in a godown at the poultry farm.

The flying squad officials handed over the seized item to the Civil Supplies CID for further investigation.

The poultry farm owners claimed that they bought the rice from the general public. ,This was the first time that a flying squad had raided a poultry farm in Salem. The Civil Supplies CID would register the case and arrest the owners soon, sources added.

