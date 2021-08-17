75 Rose-ringed parakeets rescued

Salem

17 August 2021 22:40 IST

District Forest Department personnel rescued 75 rose-ringed parakeets, caged by a woman for sale near the New Bus Stand here on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off about the sale of birds, District Forest Officer R. Murugan sent a team to the New Bus Stand and found the woman selling the birds. The woman identified as Jayalakshmi from Tiruchi was arrested and a case was registered against the woman under the Wildlife Protection Act.

