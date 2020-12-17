7.5 % quota for government school students a feat: Sengottaiyan

Krishnagiri Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan distributed renewed school licenses to nursery and primary schools of three districts here on Thursday.
Nursery and primary schools form Krishnagiri, Salem and Dharmapuri, whose school licenses needed renewal, received their licenses.
Over 232 nursery and primary schools had their licenses extended for another period of three years.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sengottaiyan said the AIADMK-led State government had passed the 7.5% quota for government school students in medical education, which was a feat. Further, over nine students from government schools in Krishnagiri had gained admissions to medical colleges this year.
According to the Minister, NEET coaching offered by the government had enabled students to take the exams with adequate coaching.
Collector V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy was present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath