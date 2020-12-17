Coimbatore

7.5 % quota for government school students a feat: Sengottaiyan

Grants approval: Minister for School Education K. A. Sengottaiyan handing over renewed licenses to primary and nursery schools in Krishnaigiri in Thursday.   | Photo Credit: BashkaranN

Krishnagiri Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan distributed renewed school licenses to nursery and primary schools of three districts here on Thursday.

Nursery and primary schools form Krishnagiri, Salem and Dharmapuri, whose school licenses needed renewal, received their licenses.

Over 232 nursery and primary schools had their licenses extended for another period of three years.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sengottaiyan said the AIADMK-led State government had passed the 7.5% quota for government school students in medical education, which was a feat. Further, over nine students from government schools in Krishnagiri had gained admissions to medical colleges this year.

According to the Minister, NEET coaching offered by the government had enabled students to take the exams with adequate coaching.

Collector V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy was present on the occasion.

