75-day vaccination drive begins in 100 camps across Coimbatore district

The health department kickstarted the 75-day booster vaccine drive across the district in 100 camps on Friday under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The central mission of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

The drive will take place at all the government COVID vaccine centres and public health centres to inoculate people of age 18-59 years with a booster or precautionary dose for free till September 30. The booster vaccine had been available for people over the age of 60 till now.

Deputy Director of the Health Department P. Aruna told The Hindu, " Coimbatore district has a total of 3,269 vaccination centres. Both Covaxin and Covisheild vaccines are available at the camps and we have sufficient stock."

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dean A Nirmala said, "the vaccination drive will be conducted at the centre that was earlier set up at the institution. So far, totally, 96,646 have been administrated with first, second and a booster dose at the CMCH."