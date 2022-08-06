75-day booster vaccination camp from August 15 in Coimbatore

August 06, 2022 18:52 IST

To mark the 75th anniversary of Independence, the district administration will provide free booster vaccination for all above 18 years of age for 75 days from August 15 at all government vaccination centres. The dose will be administered to those who took the second dose six months or 26 weeks earlier.

The 33rd COVID-19 vaccination camp will be held at 1,530 centres (1,081 camps in rural areas, 340 in Corporation areas and 109 in municipal areas.) in Coimbatore on Sunday.

As of August 5, As many as 32,31,698 received the first dose, 27,44,762 received the second dose and 1,84,524 the precautionary dose. The public can check the camp locations through the district website coimbatore.nic.in.

