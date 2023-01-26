ADVERTISEMENT

74th Republic Day celebrated with gaiety in districts

January 26, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector H. Krishnanunni presenting an appreciation certificate to a police officer during the 74th Republic Day celebrations in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Distribution of welfare assistance, honouring freedom fighters, presenting medals and certificates to government officials and police personnel for their exemplary services marked the 74th Republic Day celebrations in the western districts on Thursday.

In Erode, District Collector H. Krishnanunni unfurled the Tricolour at V.O.C. Park Ground Stadium in the presence of Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency Project L. Madhubalan, Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan, and District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra.

The Collector accepted the guard of honour from the police personnel. He also presented medals and commendation certificates to 485 government staff for their services. Also, 53 police personnel were presented with the Chief Minister’s medals. Students from 10 schools performed cultural programmes.

Assistant Collector (Training) N. Ponmani, District Forest Officer Venkatesh Prabhu, Collector’s Personal Assistants Ganesh (General), Jegadeesh (Development), and other government officials were present.

Likewise, Republic Day was celebrated across educational institutions in the district.

Collector V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy accepting the guard of honour in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

In Krishnagiri, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy hoisted the national flag and accepted the guard of honour, in the presence of Superintendent of Police Sarojkumar Thakur.

The celebrations included cultural performances by students. Over 20 government staff of various departments were awarded for service excellence; 46 police personnel were awarded the Chief Minister’s medals for service excellence, and a driver of Rural Development Agency received a medal for dedication in service. This aside, 198 government staff received certificates of excellence. Welfare benefits to the tune of ₹38.41 lakh were disbursed to 60 beneficiaries.

Dharmapuri Collector K. Shanthi felicitating a freedom fighters on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In Dharmapuri, Collector K. Shanthi unfurled the Tricolour in the presence of Superintendent of Police N. Stephen Jesubatham. On the occasion, 33 police personnel from the district received the Chief Minister’s medal for excellence in service. As many as 234 government staff from various departments were felicitated for service related accolades.

Welfare assistance to the tune of ₹81.96 lakh was distributed to 41 beneficiaries. There were cultural performances and martial arts performances under the aegis of the School Education Department. Earlier, Ms. Shanthi felicitated freedom fighters with shawls.

Collector S. Karmegam honouring a police personnel with the Chief Minister’s medal in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegam hoisted the national flag at the Mahatma Gandhi Stadium and presented the Chief Minister’s medal for excellence to 117 police personnel. A total of 348 government staff were presented with awards and certificates for their exemplary services. The Collector also honoured the heirs of freedom fighters and language martyrs and distributed welfare assistance worth ₹30.16 lakh to 23 beneficiaries. Later, the Collector participated in the Gram Sabha meeting at Veerapandi Panchayat.

Mayor A. Ramachandran unfurled the Tricolour at the Corporation office and felicitated 34 workers for their dedicated services.

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh unfurled the Tricolour and presented the Chief Minister’s medal for excellence to 44 police personnel. The Collector presented certificates to 173 government staff for their exemplary services. Welfare assistance to the tune of ₹59.24 lakh was distributed to 23 beneficiaries. The Collector later participated in the Gram Sabha meeting at Rangappanaickenpalayam.

