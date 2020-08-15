74th Independence Day celebrated under COVID-19 curbs

Collector K. Rajamani hoisted the national flag at the VOC Park Ground on Saturday, making the 74th Independence Day celebration in the district.
The administration followed the Independence Day protocol but did away with march past, cultural programmes in keeping with the COVID-19 safety guideline.
The Collector accepted the guard of honour from police personnel while travelling in an open jeep that the administration had modified to ensure maintenance of physical distance between Mr. Rajamani and Deputy Commissioner of Police E.S. Uma, who had accompanied him.
A release from the district administration said the Collector handed over certificates of appreciation to P. Kalidas, Dean, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, A. Nirmala, Dean, Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, G. Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Director, Health Services, Revenue Divisional Officers, J.K. Baskaran, Regional Transport Officer, Coimbatore Central, and several other officials.
Mr. Rajamani also gave certificates of appreciation to 90 employees from various State government departments, the release added.
As for honouring freedom fighters and their descendants, thasildars and deputy thasildars reached out to them at their houses to pay respect on behalf of the administration.
