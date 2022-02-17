74 vulnerable polling booths in Namakkal

District Collector Shreya P. Singh and Election Observer for the district J. Innocent Divya interacted with micro observers appointed for vulnerable booths here and advised them on Election Commission’s guidelines.

According to officials, 74 vulnerable polling booths have been identified in the district.

The urban local body elections would be conducted to five municipalities, Namakkal, Rasipuram, Tiruchengode, Pallipalayam, and Komarapalayam and 19 town panchayats.

As part of measures for smooth conduct of polling at vulnerable booths, besides appointing 74 micro observers, CCTV cameras would be installed in the booths and they would be monitored through web streaming.

The micro observers were advised to follow all guidelines issued by the Election Commission and record any untoward incidents reported at booths in respective forms as advised by the Commission. The observers were advised to monitor visit of polling agents, functioning of the electronic voting machines and report any issues at booth during polling.