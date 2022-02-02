74 government school students who secured medical seats felicitated

A total of 74 students from various government schools in the district who secured medical seats under 7.5% quota were felicitated at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

Collector S. Karmegam felicitated the students for their achievement in securing M.B.B.S and B.D.S studies and asked them to focus on their studies in medical colleges.

He said that 74 students have come out successfully after clearing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and asked them to focus on serving the people after completing their studies. “You should focus on serving in your own village and ensure that people receive all the medical attention they need”, he added. Doctors from Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital gave guidance for pursuing their studies.

Chief Educational Officer R. Murugan, Deputy Director of Health Services Gemini, MedicalSuperintendent P.V. Dhanapal and doctors were present.