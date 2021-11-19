74 cases in Erode district

19 November 2021 23:26 IST

Erode district on Friday reported 74 new cases taking the total number of cases to 1,05,552. While 65 persons were discharged, 792 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 694.

Forty-two positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 28 cases were indigenous and four were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 40 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, one death each was reported in Salem and Namakkal districts.