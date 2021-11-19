Coimbatore

74 cases in Erode district

Erode district on Friday reported 74 new cases taking the total number of cases to 1,05,552. While 65 persons were discharged, 792 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 694.

Forty-two positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 28 cases were indigenous and four were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 40 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, one death each was reported in Salem and Namakkal districts.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 19, 2021 11:26:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/74-cases-in-erode-district/article37588676.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY