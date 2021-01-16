73rd Army Day celebrated at MRC

Tributes paid: Officiating Commandant Colonel N.K. Dhas laid a wreath at the war memorial at the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington on 73rd Army Day on Friday.

Udhagamandalam

16 January 2021 00:17 IST

The 73rd Army Day was celebrated by the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) at Wellington on Friday.

A press release from the MRC said that the day was marked with a wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial. “Army Day is celebrated each year on January 15 in recognition of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India on the same day in 1948.”

The Officiating Commandant of MRC, Colonel N.K. Dhas laid the wreath and paid homage to the bravehearts, the press release said.

Advertising

Advertising