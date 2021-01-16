73rd Army Day celebrated at MRC

The 73rd Army Day was celebrated by the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) at Wellington on Friday.

A press release from the MRC said that the day was marked with a wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial. “Army Day is celebrated each year on January 15 in recognition of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India on the same day in 1948.”

The Officiating Commandant of MRC, Colonel N.K. Dhas laid the wreath and paid homage to the bravehearts, the press release said.