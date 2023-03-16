ADVERTISEMENT

735 kg of banned gutkha products seized in Coimbatore, four held

March 16, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE Acting on a tip-off, a team of Sulur police intercepted a four-wheeler and confiscated 735 kg of banned gutkha products from the four occupants, at Railway Feeder Road, on Thursday. The police team also took possession of the vehicle.

Those arrested were identified as Madhan Raj, (26) of Tiruppur, Madharam (31) of Rajasthan, Sivasami (48) of Arasur, and Raja (52) of Sulur. They were later remanded in judicial custody.

In a press release, Superintendent of Police Badrinarayanan called upon the public to inform the control room whenever they come across illegal sale of gutkha over phone / Whatsapp (9498181212 / 7708100100), without any hesitation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Seeking their cooperation in the interests of the younger generation, the SP promised that the identity of the informant will be kept a secret.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US