735 kg of banned gutkha products seized in Coimbatore, four held

March 16, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

COIMBATORE Acting on a tip-off, a team of Sulur police intercepted a four-wheeler and confiscated 735 kg of banned gutkha products from the four occupants, at Railway Feeder Road, on Thursday. The police team also took possession of the vehicle.

Those arrested were identified as Madhan Raj, (26) of Tiruppur, Madharam (31) of Rajasthan, Sivasami (48) of Arasur, and Raja (52) of Sulur. They were later remanded in judicial custody.

In a press release, Superintendent of Police Badrinarayanan called upon the public to inform the control room whenever they come across illegal sale of gutkha over phone / Whatsapp (9498181212 / 7708100100), without any hesitation.

Seeking their cooperation in the interests of the younger generation, the SP promised that the identity of the informant will be kept a secret.

