73-year-old man arrested for sexual assault of minor

Coimbatore

18 March 2021 23:40 IST

A 73-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday on the charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, a class III student.

The police said that the man, a resident of Gandhi Managar, had been running a grocery store in the locality. The girl from the area went to the store a few days ago and the man allegedly assaulted her sexually inside the store.

The girl ran out of the store shouting for help and her elder brother, who was playing nearby, informed the parents about the incident.

The parents lodged a complaint with the Saravanampatti police who arrested the man under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The police said that the accused was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.