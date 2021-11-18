73 lakh high-value saplings to be distributed to farmers

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Paneerselvam held a review of the district development activities with all line departments at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

On the occasion, Mr. Paneerselvam said Tamil Nadu was the only State with a separate policy note and an integrated scheme for overall agriculture development. The Kalaignar All Villages Integrated Agriculture Programme launched by the Chief Minister was intended to integrate schemes of all line departments and ensure delivery of services blockwise and village wise at one location.

Panchayats

The scheme was expected to benefit over 2,500 panchayats. In Dharmapuri, 56 panchayats would be covered in Phase I.

Similarly, the newly launched Tamil Nadu Mission on Sustainable Greencover in Farm lands sought to distribute 73 lakh high-value saplings to farmers and a subsidy would be also given.

The Minister said the Forest Department was raising the high-value saplings for distribution. The programme envisioned distribution of 160 saplings to an acre, he added.

In addition, efforts would also be taken to enhance irrigation and water harvesting projects.

As part of this, Thoolsetty lake would be desilted and other water harvesting projects would be implemented, the Minister said.

Earlier, the Minister distributed various welfare assistance to beneficiaries.