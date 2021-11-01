73 fresh COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Erode

01 November 2021 23:56 IST

Erode district on Monday reported 73 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,04,374. While 89 persons were discharged, 763 continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 57 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 99,950. While 62 persons were discharged, 584 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 42 cases, taking the tally to 52,290.

While 48 persons were discharged, 491 continue to be under treatment.