72nd Republic Day celebrated minus usual fanfare across districts

Coimbatore

27 January 2021 00:12 IST

Presentation of CM’s Medal for meritorious service to police personnel and felicitation of frontline workers in the COVID-19 battle marked the day

The district administration, Coimbatore Corporation and various Central, State and private establishments celebrated the 72nd Republic Day here on Tuesday with patriotic fervour and minus the fanfare as part of COVID-19 safety protocol.

District Collector K. Rajamani led the celebration at the VOC Park Ground by hoisting the National Flag and accepting the guard of honour from police personnel. Personnel from the First, Second and Third battalions of the Armed Reserve police attached to Coimbatore City and the police band participated in the parade that Commissioner of Police Sumit Saran, Deputy Inspector General of Police, West Zone, K.S. Narenthiran Nair and other senior officials witnessed.

Mr. Rajamani presented the Chief Minister’s Police Medal to 124 personnel from the Coimbatore City and Rural police. Certificates of appreciation were presented to 92 employees from various departments, said a release. Four drivers who had had 25 years of blemishless service were given gold coins.

At the Coimbatore Corporation, Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian garlanded Mahatma Gandhi bust and hoisted the Tricolour. in the presence of Chief Executive Officer, Coimbatore Smart City Limited, S. Rajakumar, Deputy Commissioner S. Madhuranthagi, City Engineer A. Lakshmanan, City Health Officer Raja and other senior officials.

A release from the civic body said Mr. Pandian presented certificates of appreciation to those who worked during the COVID-19 lockdown to contain the spread of the disease. He also gave away a purse of ₹ 2,000 each to 10 workers who had had 25 years of blemishless service and certificate.

Republic Day events were also held at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Bharathiar University, District Central Library, Avinashilingam Deemed University, and Isha Yoga Center.

At INS Agrani, officers from Indian Navy led the 72nd Republic Day celebrations after placing wreath on Veer Sthal. Proficiency awards were given to healthcare workers, Naval and ‘defence civilian’ personnel, said a communique.

Vishisht Seva Medal

President of India Ram Nath Kovind awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) to Commanding Officer of INS Agrani Commodore Ashok Rai, the INS Agrani announced here on Tuesday.

Tiruppur

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan felicitated 153 police officials and presented welfare assistance worth ₹ 6.31 crore to 222 beneficiaries at the Republic Day celebration held at the Chikkanna Government Arts College. After hoisting the National Flag, Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan inspected the guard of honour He felicitated 177 officials from various departments including the Health Department for their role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other awardees include personnel from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services and volunteers from NGOs, according to a release.

City Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan, Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal and District Revenue Officer G. Saravanamurthy took part in the celebration.

The Nilgiris

The Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya honoured doctors, sanitary workers and COVID-19 frontline workers during the Republic Day celebration held at the Government Arts College grounds in Udhagamandalam. After unfurling the Tricolour, Ms. Divya and District Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan received the salute from the police personnel. A press release from the district administration said that welfare assistance to the tune of ₹ 1.28 crore was handed over to beneficiaries. A total of 162 staff from various government departments were given certificates of appreciation.

At the Theppakadu Elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, the Tricolor was held aloft by mahouts and their elephants.