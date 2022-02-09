726 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

COIMBATORE

09 February 2022

A total of 726 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that 1,965 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 9,888 active caseson Wednesday.

Three more persons from the district died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 2,596.

Tiruppur district reported 245 cases and one death. The overall toll went up to 1,046.The district had 5,630 active cases and 1,169 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Wednesday. The positivity rate as per Tuesday’s data was 8.2%.

In the Nilgiris, 65 tested positive. The total number of cases reported in the district so far stands at 41,445. The number of deaths in the district from COVID-19 so far stands at 225, while 1,207 people are undergoing treatment.