72 new COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Erode district on Monday reported 72 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,34,289. While 56 persons were discharged, 461 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district reported 32 new cases on Monday.

As per the bulletin issued by the Health department there are 463 active cases in Salem and 211 active cases in Namakkal district.