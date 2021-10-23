72 new COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 72 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,03,762.

While 67 persons were discharged, 880 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 54 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 99,407. While 49 persons were discharged, 600 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 55 cases, taking the tally to 51,877. While 64 persons were discharged, 600 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 496.

Krishnagiri reported 15 fresh cases, and 30 persons were discharged. The number of active cases stood at 223 as of Thursday. A total of 43,419 cases were reported in the district.

Dharmapuri saw 18 fresh cases and one death. The number of active cases stood at 257. As of date, a total 28,298 cases were reported in the district.