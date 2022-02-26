72 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

A total of 72 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

The Health Department said that 228 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 983 active cases.

The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 1.4 % on Friday when it reported 76 new cases.

Tiruppur district reported 14 new cases while 62 persons recovered. There were 261 active cases of the disease in the district on Saturday. The district had a TPR of 0.7 % on Friday.

The Nilgiris district reported 18 new cases. As many as 29 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 201 active cases on Saturday.

The TRP of the district stood at 1.9 % on Friday when 19 cases were reported.