72 new cases in Erode district

17 November 2021 23:17 IST

Erode district on Wednesday reported 72 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,05,410. While 74 persons were discharged, 777 continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 41 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 1,00,739. While 51 persons were discharged, 533 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll to 1,694.

Namakkal district reported 36 cases taking the tally to 52,933. While 43 persons were discharged, 452 continue to be under treatment.

Advertising

Advertising