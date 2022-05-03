Coimbatore

₹7.2 lakh fine imposed on dyeing unit in Salem

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has imposed a fine of ₹7.2 lakh on a dyeing unit at Palapatti.

According to officials, the unit was discharging its effluents without proper treatment.

The Board warned of stern action against persons operating unauthorised dyeing units.


