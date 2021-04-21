715 new COVID-19 cases, one death in Coimbatore district

21 April 2021 23:31 IST

A total of 715 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

According to the district administration, Coimbatore Corporation limits accounted for 55 % of the COVID-19 cases which were reported in the district in the last seven days. Sulur (8.21%), Thudiyalur (8.60%) and Madukkarai (4.84%) were among the blocks that reported the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases in the one week period.

The district administration said that, 4,177 persons were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

Government hospitals, including medical college hospitals and primary health centres together had 1,515 beds for COVID-19 patients of which 937 were occupied as of Wednesday.

A total of 1,023 patients were being treated at COVID-19 Care Centres in the district and 1,247 beds were vacant.

A many as 2,901 beds were reserved for COVID-19 patients in 42 private hospitals in the district and 1,830 of them were occupied. Out of the 181 beds arranged for COVID-19 patients in temporary treatment centres operated private hospitals, 48 were occupied as of Wednesday. A total of 339 patients were remaining in home isolation.

On Wednesday, 457 persons from the district recovered from COVID-19 and got discharged from hospitals.

The district’s death toll increased to 709 after a 55-year-old man died of COVID-19 at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Tiruppur district reported one death and 238 new cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 22,973 cases.

The death of a 60-year-old woman from the district undergoing treatment for COVID-19 took the toll to 233. A total of 2,234 patients were active cases. As many as 20,506 patients have recovered, so far, in Tiruppur district, of which 244 were discharged on Wednesday.

In the Nilgiris, 65 persons tested positive on Wednesday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 9,339. The number of deaths in the district stood at 51 on Wednesday while 360 persons are undergoing treatment.