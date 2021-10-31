71,166 vaccine doses administered

The Health Department administered 71,166 COVID-19 vaccine doses in Coimbatore district during the seventh mega vaccination drive held on Saturday.

According to the district administration, 56,813 beneficiaries received their second dose while 14,353 received their first dose. Of the 71,166 vaccine doses, 62,338 were Covishield and 8,828 were Covaxin doses.

Vaccination camps were held at 841 locations in Coimbatore (rural) district and 271 locations at the Corporation limits.

Tiruppur

Tiruppur district administered 51,239 vaccine doses during the drive held at rural and Corporation areas through 660 stationary and 82 mobile camps. As many as 2,968 Health Department personnel and volunteers were involved.