7.10 lakh cardholders to receive Pongal hampers in Erode district

Distribution of ₹ 2,500 cash and gift hamper for Pongal festival to 7.10 lakh cardholders began at all the 1,144 ration shops in the district on Monday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had recently announced that the cash and hamper containing one kg each of raw rice and sugar, a whole sugarcane and 20 g of cashew nuts, dry grapes and cardamom, would be distributed to rice cardholders from January 4 for which tokens were distributed last week. There are 7,10,966 rice cardholders in the district.

As many as 100 cardholders were given cash and hampers in the morning and another 100 in the evening. At many shops in the city, markings were done to ensure physical distancing while people stood in the queue. Though distribution began at 9 a.m., people started waiting from 7 a.m. At a few shops, barricades were erected and police personnel were posted to prevent untoward incidents.

Officials said the hampers would be distributed till January 13 and those left out would be given after Pongal holidays. Also, those who failed to receive the items on the allotted time and date could visit the shop on January 13 to receive the items.

In Namakkal, Electricity Minister P.Thangamani launched the distribution at Kottaikadu ration shop. Collector K. Megraj was present. Besides the hamper and cash, free dhotis and saris were also distributed. Officials said 5.23 lakh rice cardholders would benefit in Namakkal district and ₹130.82 crore had been allotted for the cash gift and ₹3.93 crore for other items in the kit.

In Salem, Collector S.A. Raman launched the distribution with AIADMK MLAs G. Venkatchalam and A.P. Shaktivel at the Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Society. Officials said 10,08,909 rice cardholders would benefit in the district.