71 new COVID-19 cases in Erode district
Erode district on Friday reported 71 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,34,071. While 60 persons were discharged, 415 persons continue to be under treatment.
Salem district reported 70 new COVID-19 cases and Namakkal district reported 28 new cases on Friday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 491 active cases in Salem and 211 in Namakkal district.
