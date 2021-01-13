71 new cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district on Wednesday reported 71 new cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the disease.

The Health Department said that a 69-year-old woman from the district who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital succumbed to the disease on Monday.

As many as 83 persons from the district got discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease on Wednesday.

The district had 660 active cases of the disease on Wednesday.

Tiruppur district had 21 new cases.

According to the Health Department, 28 persons from the district returned to their homes after recovering from the disease on Wednesday.

As many as 236 patients from Tiruppur district were under institutional care as of Wednesday.

In the Nilgiris, seven people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases of the disease in the district stood at 8,078.

The district had 80 active cases of COVID-19 as on Wednesday.

Krishnagiri recorded 13 new COVID cases and five discharged cases. This has taken the total number of current cases to 73 and the total number of infections in the district to 7,980.

In Dharmapuri, four new cases were reported and two persons were discharged. This has taken the total number of current cases to 67 cases and total number of infections to 6,515 cases.