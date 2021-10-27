Coimbatore

71 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 71 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 1,04,017. While 71 persons were discharged, 865 continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 57 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 99,647. While 64 persons were discharged, 603 continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 43 cases taking the tally to 52,065. While 59 persons were discharged, 520 continue to be under treatment.

Krishnagiri recorded 23 COVID-19 cases, and 23 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 206 cases as of Wednesday. A total of 43,496 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 17 fresh cases, and 22 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 233. As of date, a total 28,369 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.


