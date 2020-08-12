709 new cases in western districts

21 deaths across the region

The Health Department on Wednesday declared the deaths of nine more COVID-19 patients in Coimbatore district, taking the official death toll to 149.

Five persons aged 58, 54, 65, 61 and 48 died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Monday and two persons succumbed to the disease on Tuesday.

The bodies of a 50-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man which were brought to CMCH on Monday later tested positive for the disease. The total number of positive cases reported in the district increased to 7,592. with the addition of 294 new cases on Wednesday.

The Economic Offences Wing office on the premises of the office of Coimbatore City Police Commissioner was closed for fumigation on Wednesday after a special sub-inspector tested positive. The office will remain closed for three days from Wednesday. Twenty-one fireman trainees and their hostel warden also tested positive.

Tiruppur district reported the highest single-day deaths and cases with seven deaths and 80 patients. According to the media bulletin, three a 65-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man and a 79-year-old man died at Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday. In CMCH, a 66-year-old man died on Monday, while two died on Tuesday. Besides, a 68-year-old man died at a private hospital in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old doctor and a 24-year-old driver at the Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) office in Pooluvapatti were among the fresh cases. Other cases were reported from Udumalpet, Tiruppur, Palladam, Kundadam, Dharapuram, Kangeyam, Avinashi and Vellakoil blocks.

The total number of cases stood at 1,315 on Wednesday, out of which 846 were recovered and 435 were active cases. Tiruppur district reported 34 deaths as of Wednesday.

Salem saw 217 new cases taking the district’s tally to 5,170. While 66 persons were discharged on Wednesday, 1,404 ontinue to be under treatment. Three persons, who were under treatment, died at the hospitals taking the total number of deaths in the district to 61.

Erode district reported 49 new cases taking the district’s tally to 1,164. While 17 persons were discharged on Wednesday, 419 continue to be under treatment.

Two persons, a 54-year-old-man and a 69-year-old woman, who tested positive and were under treatment, died at the hospitals taking the total number of deaths in the district to 19. Namakkal district reported 32 cases taking the district’s tally to 1,064. While 32 persons were discharged, 293 continue to be under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, 23 people tested positive, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 990. The district administration said that 853 have recovered and that there are 134 active cases.

Eight persons tested positive in Dharmapuri, taking the total count to 913 cases.

In Krishnagiri, six tested positive on Tuesday. This has taken the total number of affected people to 1,530.