7,044 to contest in Tiruppur dt.

A total of 7,044 candidates from Tiruppur district will contest in the local body elections. Following the completion of scrutiny of nominations for all the 13 panchayat unions on Thursday, the final number of nominations was released. There were 9,075 nominations filed till December 16, of which 207 nominations were rejected and 1,324 nominations were withdrawn, officials said.

There were 500 unopposed nominations that comprised 11 nominations for president of village panchayats and 489 nominations for ward members of village panchayats. The remaining valid nominations comprised 83 nominations for ward members of district panchayats, 678 nominations for ward members of panchayat unions, 953 for president of village panchayats and 5,330 nominations for ward members of village panchayats, according to the officials.